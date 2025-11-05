Eternal Spirits: The Bhoot Mela Echoes Sacred Rituals on the Kamala's Edge

The annual Bhoot Mela, or Ghost Fair, witnessed throngs of devotees gathering on the banks of Nepal's Kamala River on Wednesday. Held on Kartik Purnima, the event drew thousands to partake in sacred rituals aimed at cleansing spirits and venerating deities.

According to age-old customs, immersing oneself in the river on Kartik Shukla Purnima is believed to dispel malevolent spirits and appease ancestral entities. The fair's unique rituals see shamans invoking spirits through rhythmic movements and chants, transforming the event into a profound cultural ceremony.

Attendees from Nepal and bordering Indian cities converge at the fair, where newly anointed shamans perform purification rites in the river, symbolizing their readiness to harness spiritual forces. The Kamala's waters, collected and taken home by devotees, are revered for their purifying properties, believed to wash away sin and strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)