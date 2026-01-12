Golden Globes Sweep: 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' Steal the Show

The Golden Globes ceremony celebrated outstanding talent in entertainment, with 'The Pitt' clinching the award for best drama series, depicting the intense environment of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's ER. 'The Studio,' a comedy about Hollywood intrigues, claimed the best comedy prize.

Other notable winners included 'One Battle After Another,' a dark comedy which won the best movie musical or comedy, and 'Hamnet,' a dramatic tale of William Shakespeare's grief, securing the best movie drama award. The event marked a significant evening in the awards season.

The Golden Globes have long been an indicator of industry trends, shaping the narrative and expectations for the upcoming awards circuit. This year's awards celebrated a blend of newcomers and established productions, offering a glimpse into Hollywood's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)