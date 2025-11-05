Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Investment for Shared Prosperity

Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, calls for increased Indian investments, emphasizing the intertwined growth prospects of both countries. Highlighting India's significant contribution during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis, Premadasa advocates for enhanced economic collaboration and expresses gratitude towards India's support.

Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an appeal to Indian businesses, Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for increased investments from India to aid in mutual economic growth. Premadasa stressed that the development pathways of Sri Lanka and India are closely aligned and that more Indian capital would fuel prosperity for both nations.

During a visit to India, Premadasa praised the Indian government for its crucial support during Sri Lanka's economic crisis in 2022. He noted India became the largest donor with an aid package worth approximately USD 4.2 billion, including credit lines and a currency swap.

Highlighting strategic discussions with Indian officials, Premadasa emphasized the importance of bolstering bilateral ties. He expressed hopes that strengthened economic collaborations would lead to high-value growth and sustainable futures for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

