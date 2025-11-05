India's Transformative Development: A Model for the Global South
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized India's socio-economic achievements and addressed Pakistan's disinformation in an international forum. Celebrating lifting millions out of poverty and enhancing social welfare, India offers a replicable blueprint for global development while confronting Pakistan's baseless criticisms.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted India's impressive socio-economic achievements while publicly dismissing Pakistan's disinformation campaign at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha. Mandaviya showcased India's development model, which has lifted 250 million citizens out of multidimensional poverty under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
The minister detailed India's lifecycle-based welfare system, which covers all age groups with initiatives such as midday meals for children, education and skill development for youth, decent employment opportunities for workers, and dignity for the elderly. He cited impressive statistics, including the decline in unemployment from 6% to 3.2% over six years and the expansion of social security coverage from 19% to 64.3% by 2025.
Firmly rebutting Pakistan's recent remarks, Mandaviya accused it of misusing international platforms to distract from global social development goals and spreading falsehoods about India. He urged Pakistan to focus on addressing its own developmental challenges rather than undermining the Indus Waters Treaty and engaging in cross-border terrorism.
