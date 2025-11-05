India and Portugal Strengthen Ties at Fifth Foreign Office Consultations
India and Portugal held their fifth Foreign Office Consultations, focusing on cooperation across multiple sectors including defence, energy, and education. Both nations reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to expedite agreements under negotiation, while celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with high-level visits and talks on global issues of common interest.
India and Portugal have embarked on a journey to further solidify their multifaceted partnership, marking the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations. In the latest fifth Foreign Office Consultations, both nations deliberated on enhancing cooperation across a diverse array of sectors including defence, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and education.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, thorough discussions were conducted to assess the current state of bilateral agreements and to hasten ongoing negotiations for their prompt finalization. A wider spectrum of bilateral relations encompassing political, economic, and cultural ties was also analyzed.
In addition to bilateral issues, the dialogues extended to reviewing India-EU relations as well as other regional and global concerns of shared interest. Both countries reiterated their allegiance to sustaining strong collaboration in international forums, including the United Nations, demonstrating a commitment to a forward-looking partnership.
