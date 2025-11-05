Left Menu

India and Portugal Strengthen Ties at Fifth Foreign Office Consultations

India and Portugal held their fifth Foreign Office Consultations, focusing on cooperation across multiple sectors including defence, energy, and education. Both nations reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to expedite agreements under negotiation, while celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with high-level visits and talks on global issues of common interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST
India and Portugal Strengthen Ties at Fifth Foreign Office Consultations
India and Portugal held 5th round of Foreign Office Consultations (Photo/ X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Portugal have embarked on a journey to further solidify their multifaceted partnership, marking the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations. In the latest fifth Foreign Office Consultations, both nations deliberated on enhancing cooperation across a diverse array of sectors including defence, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and education.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, thorough discussions were conducted to assess the current state of bilateral agreements and to hasten ongoing negotiations for their prompt finalization. A wider spectrum of bilateral relations encompassing political, economic, and cultural ties was also analyzed.

In addition to bilateral issues, the dialogues extended to reviewing India-EU relations as well as other regional and global concerns of shared interest. Both countries reiterated their allegiance to sustaining strong collaboration in international forums, including the United Nations, demonstrating a commitment to a forward-looking partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Crash at UPS Hub: Tragedy Strikes Kentucky

Devastating Crash at UPS Hub: Tragedy Strikes Kentucky

 United States
2
PIA Faces Turbulence Amid Engineers' Standoff Over Safety and Salaries

PIA Faces Turbulence Amid Engineers' Standoff Over Safety and Salaries

 Pakistan
3
Portugal's Strategic Shift: Weighing F-35s Against European Fighter Jets

Portugal's Strategic Shift: Weighing F-35s Against European Fighter Jets

 Portugal
4
Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Fabricating Election Claims

Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Fabricating Election Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025