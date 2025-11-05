Nepal's Leftist Shift: Ten Communist Parties Unite to Form Powerful Bloc

In a landmark political development, Nepal witnessed the merging of ten leftist factions to form the 'Nepali Communist Party.' This amalgamation, led by ex-Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda, and Madhav Kumar Nepal, includes the CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, among eight others.

At a unity declaration conference, party leaders Dahal and Nepal inaugurated the new party by pressing a remote button together, solidifying the alliance. The declaration also established a nine-point agreement, appointing Dahal as the coordinator and Nepal as co-coordinator of the newly unified party.

The reformation marks a historic moment in Nepal's communist movement, forming an unprecedented coalition striving to address ongoing political challenges. Emphasizing Marxism-Leninism as their core ideology, the newly formed alliance seeks to consolidate power and bolster the country's democratic framework ahead of the March 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)