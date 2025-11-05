Nepal's Leftist Shift: Ten Communist Parties Unite to Form Powerful Bloc
In a historic political shift, ten prominent Leftist parties in Nepal have merged to create the 'Nepali Communist Party.' Spearheaded by former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, the party aims to solidify its ideological stance and influence under the Marxist-Leninist framework ahead of upcoming elections.
In a landmark political development, Nepal witnessed the merging of ten leftist factions to form the 'Nepali Communist Party.' This amalgamation, led by ex-Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda, and Madhav Kumar Nepal, includes the CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, among eight others.
At a unity declaration conference, party leaders Dahal and Nepal inaugurated the new party by pressing a remote button together, solidifying the alliance. The declaration also established a nine-point agreement, appointing Dahal as the coordinator and Nepal as co-coordinator of the newly unified party.
The reformation marks a historic moment in Nepal's communist movement, forming an unprecedented coalition striving to address ongoing political challenges. Emphasizing Marxism-Leninism as their core ideology, the newly formed alliance seeks to consolidate power and bolster the country's democratic framework ahead of the March 2026 elections.
