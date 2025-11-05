A New Era: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win as New York's Youngest and First Muslim Mayor

In a groundbreaking political shift, Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, has won a historic mayoral race in New York City, marking several firsts. The former Assemblyman from Queens has become the city's youngest leader in over a century and its first Muslim mayor.

His campaign surged amidst rising support from young voters and progressives, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani captured over a million votes, a feat unmatched by any mayoral candidate in three decades.

Born to prominent filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, he attributed his victory to promises of tackling economic disparities, proposing key reforms such as rent freezes, affordable housing, and increased taxes for the wealthy. Despite facing intimidation from President Trump, Mamdani remains resolute in his vision for an affordable New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)