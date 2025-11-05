Left Menu

PIA Faces Turbulence Amid Engineers' Standoff Over Safety and Salaries

Pakistan International Airlines struggles with flight cancellations and delays as a dispute with aircraft engineers persists. Engineers demand improved salaries and working conditions, refusing to compromise on safety checks. Despite private engineers stepping in, several significant flight delays and cancellations have disrupted operations, impacting passengers across various routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:22 IST
PIA Faces Turbulence Amid Engineers' Standoff Over Safety and Salaries
Pakistan International Airlines aircraft (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is battling significant operational challenges as an unresolved dispute with aircraft engineers persists, leading to flight delays and cancellations, The Express Tribune reports.

These engineers have stood firm, insisting on stringent safety checks before issuing flight clearances. The Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP) stated that despite Peshawar engineers being transferred to Karachi, they continue to perform their duties, ensuring only airworthy aircraft are cleared. Their demands include a salary revision after eight stagnant years, availability of spare parts, and improved working conditions.

Private engineers cleared a mere two flights amid the protest, highlighting the crippling effect on operations. Major delays have been recorded, including a 10-hour delay of PK304 and significant delays of flights PK370, PK218, and PK286, affecting routes from Karachi, Islamabad, and Doha. A PIA spokesperson attributed the disruption to efforts by the "derecognised entity (SEAP)" to leverage management amid ongoing privatization, with the management swiftly responding to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
2
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
3
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025