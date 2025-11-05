PIA Faces Turbulence Amid Engineers' Standoff Over Safety and Salaries

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is battling significant operational challenges as an unresolved dispute with aircraft engineers persists, leading to flight delays and cancellations, The Express Tribune reports.

These engineers have stood firm, insisting on stringent safety checks before issuing flight clearances. The Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP) stated that despite Peshawar engineers being transferred to Karachi, they continue to perform their duties, ensuring only airworthy aircraft are cleared. Their demands include a salary revision after eight stagnant years, availability of spare parts, and improved working conditions.

Private engineers cleared a mere two flights amid the protest, highlighting the crippling effect on operations. Major delays have been recorded, including a 10-hour delay of PK304 and significant delays of flights PK370, PK218, and PK286, affecting routes from Karachi, Islamabad, and Doha. A PIA spokesperson attributed the disruption to efforts by the "derecognised entity (SEAP)" to leverage management amid ongoing privatization, with the management swiftly responding to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)