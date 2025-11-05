Sheikh Mohammed Highlights Youth Patriotism at UAE Annual Meetings 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, showcased his support for youth and national values by visiting 'Pulse of the Nation' at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Accompanying him were prominent officials, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The interactive exhibition aims to promote a sense of national loyalty and strengthen community ties. As part of this initiative, participants can engage in innovative experiences designed to instill patriotism and Emirati values in the younger generations, with a focus on bridging the nation's rich heritage with the ambitions of its youth.

This space also highlights policies supporting family as a crucial part of national development, presenting real-life narratives and key data to underscore the significance of family stability. It emphasizes the relationship between individual well-being, community strength, and sustainable development.