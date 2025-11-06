Russia-North Korea Military Collaboration Amid US Sanctions

A delegation from the Russian military, headed by Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin, has arrived in North Korea, according to South Korea's state media on Thursday. The Yonhap news agency highlighted their presence, alongside a photograph released by the Korean Central News Agency, depicting the arrival in Pyongyang.

The image showcases General Viktor Goremykin meeting with Gen. Pak Yong Il of North Korea's General Political Bureau at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport. Ties between Russia and North Korea have significantly strengthened; the two nations signed a strategic partnership in 2024, with North Korea backing Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

This visit coincides with North Korea's pledge to counteract recent US sanctions. The Treasury Department imposed penalties on North Korean individuals and entities for cyber-related crimes funding the regime's nuclear ambitions. North Korea has condemned these as part of an unfriendly US strategy, accusing Washington of traditional hostility and deceitful tactics.

