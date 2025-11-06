Eighth Arrest Warrant Issued for Aleema Khan Amid Protests and Legal Turmoil

In a stunning move, Rawalpindi's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued yet another non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, linked to anti-government protests, reports The Express Tribune. This marks the eighth successive warrant, underscoring Khan's persistent absence from mandated court appearances.

The case, filed at Sadiqabad Police Station in Punjab, alleges Aleema's involvement in protest-related activities, including slogan chanting and stone-pelting. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah has asked Islamabad Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Capital Development Authority's Chairman to supply details of Aleema's property portfolio. Meanwhile, SECP Chairperson Akif Saeed must reveal any businesses or shares in her name.

Alarmingly, Aleema's continuous absence has led the ATC to instruct NADRA to block her CNIC, the Director General of Passports to cancel her passport, and freeze her bank accounts, confirms The Express Tribune. A report indicates 12 frozen bank accounts with PKR 124 million found in a single MCB account. Additionally, UBL and Habib Metro's managers face arrest for non-compliance with court requests, while Soneri and Bank of Punjab were slapped with contempt notices for failing to report, amidst claims of Aleema dodging the legal process.