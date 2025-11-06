Left Menu

Kerala CM Strengthens Ties With Kuwait During Historic Visit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met key Kuwaiti leaders to discuss enhancing historic ties and investment potential during his visit to Kuwait. His trip aims to further support the Malayali community. It marks the first visit by a Kerala Chief Minister to the nation in 28 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:40 IST
Kerala CM Vijayan meets Kuwait Deputy PM (Photo/KeralaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, as part of his two-day visit to Kuwait. The meeting, held at Al Bayan Palace, focused on reinforcing the longstanding ties between India and Kuwait, according to officials.

Key Kuwaiti dignitaries including Finance Minister Saad Al Munaifi also attended the discussions. Sheikh Fahad praised the Indian community, especially the Malayalis, for their substantial contributions to Kuwait's progress.

CM Vijayan expressed gratitude to Kuwait while showcasing Kerala's diverse investment opportunities, emphasizing continued backing for the Malayali diaspora. His itinerary includes a meeting with Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah to discuss further collaborative ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

