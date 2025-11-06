2026: The Year of French-Indian AI Innovation

France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot, announced on Thursday that 2026 would be celebrated as the year of innovation between France and India. This declaration comes ahead of the AI Impact Summit scheduled in India, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in the field of AI advancement.

In a conversation with ANI, Bouverot expressed her dedication to nurturing this collaboration, aligning the visions of both countries towards developing AI that address the needs of citizens across different sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, and healthcare. She emphasized the alignment in France and India's approach to making AI useful and culturally sensitive.

The AI Impact Summit 2026, set to take place in New Delhi from February 19-20, marks a critical milestone as the first global AI summit in the Global South, following the momentum of various high-level international AI gatherings. The summit aims to transition from political declarations to actionable advancements in AI, highlighting the potential for France and India to create AI solutions tailored to diverse cultural needs.

