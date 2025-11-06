Left Menu

2026: The Year of French-Indian AI Innovation

France's AI envoy, Anne Bouverot, announces 2026 as the year of French-Indian innovation, ahead of the AI Impact Summit in India. The summit aims to enhance AI collaboration between the nations, reflecting diverse cultural contexts and advancing global AI cooperation with tangible progress and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:50 IST
2026: The Year of French-Indian AI Innovation
France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot, announced on Thursday that 2026 would be celebrated as the year of innovation between France and India. This declaration comes ahead of the AI Impact Summit scheduled in India, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in the field of AI advancement.

In a conversation with ANI, Bouverot expressed her dedication to nurturing this collaboration, aligning the visions of both countries towards developing AI that address the needs of citizens across different sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, and healthcare. She emphasized the alignment in France and India's approach to making AI useful and culturally sensitive.

The AI Impact Summit 2026, set to take place in New Delhi from February 19-20, marks a critical milestone as the first global AI summit in the Global South, following the momentum of various high-level international AI gatherings. The summit aims to transition from political declarations to actionable advancements in AI, highlighting the potential for France and India to create AI solutions tailored to diverse cultural needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase

Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase

 India
2
Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar as Election Phase Kicks Off

Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar as Election Phase Kicks Off

 India
3
UN Security Council Debates U.S.-Led Gaza Peace Plan

UN Security Council Debates U.S.-Led Gaza Peace Plan

 Global
4
Revolutionizing Heat Resistance Testing: India's Leap in Technical Textiles

Revolutionizing Heat Resistance Testing: India's Leap in Technical Textiles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025