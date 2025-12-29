Global Convergence: India AI Impact Summit 2026

Left Menu

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, aims to establish global consensus on AI issues. The summit, featuring global leaders and industry CEOs, will focus on AI inclusion, democratisation, and developing AI solutions for global challenges and governance.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The event, running from February 15 to February 20, will host leaders and CEOs from major firms like Google DeepMind, Adobe, and FedEx, aiming for a consensus declaration on critical AI issues.

Key areas of focus include the democratisation of AI resources and fostering inclusive AI solutions. The participation of the US and China underscores the summit's significance in the global AI discourse. Confirmations from prominent figures such as Bill Gates and industry executives highlight the event's international importance.

India expects the summit to bridge the AI divide and align global AI standards with the needs of developing countries. The event will also include discussions on joining Pax Silica, a silicon supply chain initiative. Over 100 countries are anticipated to participate, with a significant presence from the global south.

(With inputs from agencies.)

