Nepal Sees Record Voter Enrollment Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal is witnessing a remarkable increase in voter registration, with more than 130,000 new voters signing up in the past 42 days amid considerable political changes. In the southern plains, young and enthusiastic citizens line up at District Election Commission offices to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Mahato, a youth from Birgunj, expressed excitement about voting, seeing it as a vehicle for development and change. Similarly, Ankita Gupta from a key economic town in Nepal shared her anticipation of voting for the first time, eager to engage in the political landscape.

The voter drive gains momentum after the KP Sharma Oli government was unseated by a Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9. This movement led to the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister, who proposed dissolving parliament. Following President Ramchandra Paudel's approval, fresh elections have been scheduled for March 2026.

The Election Commission resumed voter registration on September 26, with new ordinances allowing citizens turning 18 by March 4, 2026, to register. The deadline for registration update is November 16. According to Arun Kumar Thakur at the Parsa District Election Office, voter enrollment is seeing daily averages of 350-450 individuals.

As of mid-April, Nepal's voter count reached 18,148,654, a significant increase from previous numbers. The recent surge, especially in regions like Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Parsa, is attributed to effective awareness campaigns led by the Election Commission and civic groups.

With 136,060 new voters added to the electoral roll, political activities are ramping up. A record 125 political parties have registered, readying for the elections where 165 lower house members will be chosen through first-past-the-post, and 110 through proportional representation. Parties have a specific timeline for candidate list submissions and electoral campaigns, culminating with the elections on March 5, 2026.