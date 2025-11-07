Left Menu

UNSC Rescinds Sanctions on Syria's President and Home Minister in Landmark Decision

The United Nations Security Council has removed Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Home Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from the sanctions list. This decision, backed by a US-sponsored resolution, signals a new era for Syria as it strives for political transition and economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:11 IST
UNSC Rescinds Sanctions on Syria's President and Home Minister in Landmark Decision
A file photo of Syria's President Sharaa (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Security Council has made a significant move by officially removing Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Home Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from the UN sanctions list. The decision, reached on Thursday with the exception of China's abstention, comes through a US-sponsored resolution. All members of the 15-member council voted, a decision made under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, highlighting a shift in the international approach to Syria.

Amidst preparations for al-Sharaa's upcoming meeting with Donald Trump, the US representative stressed Syria's opportunity for revitalization, a sentiment echoed in Resolution 2729. China's abstention highlighted its concerns over terrorism in Syria, emphasizing unease about foreign terrorist fighters. The resolution now frees the Syrian leaders from previous UN-sanctioned asset freezes and travel bans.

The move is seen as a recognition of Syria's evolving political landscape, with Washington's UN ambassador calling it a 'clear political signal' acknowledging Syria's new era. This delisting is part of broader international efforts to support Syria's recovery from conflict and economic challenges. Syria's engagement in international discussions, such as COP30, reflects its pursuits in global cooperation and political transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uniting for Climate Action: COP30's Urgent Call for Progress

Uniting for Climate Action: COP30's Urgent Call for Progress

 India
2
China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Advancing Military Modernisation with Challenges Ahead

China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Advancing Military Modernisation with Chall...

 Global
3
China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

 Global
4
High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025