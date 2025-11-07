Whistleblower Unveils U.S. Negligence on Pakistan's Nuclear Ambitions

In a revealing interview, former CIA officer Richard Barlow exposed the U.S. government's decision to disregard warnings about Pakistan's nuclear weapons program during the 1980s. Barlow, a seasoned intelligence expert, explained that despite undeniable evidence of atomic development, senior officials opted to ignore the issue to secure Pakistani cooperation in channeling military aid to Afghan forces resisting Soviet incursions.

The Reagan administration's strategy, according to Barlow, heavily favored Cold War priorities over nuclear non-proliferation. Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski's influential 1980 memo underscored this stance, emphasizing that non-proliferation should not dictate foreign policy. Barlow described this as a fundamental policy failure, rather than an intelligence oversight.

Barlow detailed a thwarted 1987 sting operation targeting Pakistani agent Arshad Pervez, revealing internal government sabotage. Despite violations, U.S. aid to Pakistan persisted due to political maneuvering. Barlow and National Intelligence Officer David Einsel's congressional testimonies exposed a rift between intelligence analysis and political directives, challenging the handling of Pakistan's nuclear pursuits.

