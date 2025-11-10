A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Governance

In a commendation of global significance, President Droupadi Murmu lauded Angola for its exceptional commitment to gender-inclusive governance, noting that an impressive 39% of its Parliament members are women. She asserted that this reflects Angola's dedication to equality and democratic empowerment.

Addressing the National Assembly of Angola, President Murmu celebrated the 40th anniversary of India-Angola diplomatic relations. She emphasized that this milestone presents a prime opportunity to fortify the historic ties shared between the countries. Highlighting India's democratic evolution, Murmu attributed progress in areas like agriculture and tourism to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and a reform-focused agenda.

The President accentuated that both India and Africa exemplify inclusive and citizen-centric development models. As a woman leading the world's largest democracy, she expressed delight in India's legislative reforms reserving one-third of legislative seats for women, bolstering democracy and inclusive governance. Murmu highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation in defense, food processing, and energy sectors, pointing to India's recent parliamentary representation in African conferences as a testament to this growing partnership.

She spotlighted India's emphasis on quality legislation and transparency, underscoring that women's participation is increasingly encouraged in governance structures. Murmu applauded Angola for its initiatives to enhance local governance, paralleling India's Panchayati Raj system and technological advancements through the Digital India initiative, which serves as a governance model for developing nations.

The President reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting peace in Africa and underscored cooperative efforts in maritime security and the blue economy. Such initiatives are crucial for a secure and prosperous future for both nations' citizens. The presence of distinguished delegates in Angola highlights the strategic ambition to advance this partnership, recognizing Angola's potential as a gateway for India into Southern Africa and the Atlantic.

