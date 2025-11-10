India and Nepal Unite for High-Impact Community Projects

On Monday, India and Nepal strengthened their bilateral relations by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for 11 High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs). This initiative, under the grant assistance of the Indian government, focuses on key sectors such as education, health, and waste management, with an estimated budget of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 1.16 billion.

The signed projects include constructing several educational institutions, health posts, and waste management centers. These ventures are strategically distributed across different provinces in Nepal, aiming to bolster infrastructure in areas like Shree Janajyoti Secondary School and Ilam Hospital Emergency Block, among others.

Since 2003, India has supported Nepal with 590 HICDPs, reflecting their robust partnership aimed at empowering Nepalese communities. Monday also saw the foundation stone laid for a new school building in Okhaldhunga, showcasing the continuous commitment to enhance Nepal's public utilities and infrastructure development.

