David Szalay Triumphs with 'Flesh', Claims Booker Prize for Fiction 2025

In a thrilling literary showpiece in London, Hungarian-British writer David Szalay clinched the 2025 Booker Prize for Fiction with his novel 'Flesh'. Overcoming stiff competition from five other nominees, including India's Kiran Desai, Szalay secured the prestigious accolade on Monday night.

The seasoned novelist, who was previously shortlisted in 2016, walked away with a prize of £50,000, presented by last year's winner, Samantha Harvey. Widely acclaimed as a meditation on class and identity, 'Flesh' follows an ordinary man's life journey and resonated powerfully with the panel of judges.

Born in Canada and rooted in various global cultures, Szalay's unique perspective infused his sixth novel. The Booker Prize jury sifted through 153 long-form fiction works, recognizing Szalay's narrative as singular and compelling. Previous Booker laureates include literary giants like Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood.

