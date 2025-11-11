The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and TV BRICS International Media Network have inked a cooperative agreement to elevate the global presence of Russian education and fortify international relations, particularly focusing on BRICS and partner countries. The pact was formalized by MGIMO's Rector Anatoly Torkunov and TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov.

This agreement marks a strategic collaboration between the two institutions to undertake joint media and educational projects. Emphasis will be placed on promoting scientific endeavors, cultural projects, and co-hosting academic conferences, as well as connecting expert and professional communities. Furthermore, an important component of this partnership will be boosting the Russian language and educational prospects worldwide, according to TV BRICS.

Rector Torkunov highlighted the partnership as pivotal in enhancing MGIMO's connections with BRICS+ nations and increasing the university's international visibility. He stated, "This agreement will provide fresh impetus for joint projects that ensure a balanced portrayal of Russia and BRICS countries in global media." TV BRICS, in collaboration with over 30 academic entities from various countries, aims to further these objectives through various initiatives.

