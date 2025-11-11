Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Bhutan Sparks Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan, key developments included inaugurating the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project and signing MoUs in energy, health, and development. The visit also marked enhanced connectivity, credit extension, and cultural initiatives, underscoring deepening relations between India and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:21 IST
Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Bhutan Sparks Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan culminated in several significant developments, reflecting enhanced bilateral relations. The two-day trip saw the inauguration of critical infrastructure projects and the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering cooperation in energy, health, and economic sectors.

A key highlight was the launch of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a testament to the robust energy partnership between the two nations. Progress was made on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, highlighting the ongoing collaboration in the hydropower sector. Cultural ties were also strengthened with plans for a Bhutanese temple in Varanasi.

Further cementing ties, an immigration check post has been planned in Hatisar to facilitate cross-border movement, and a credit line of Rs 4000 crore was extended to support Bhutan's development. Three MoUs were exchanged, focusing on renewable energy, health, and mental health, promising to deepen collaborative efforts and benefit both nations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competition

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competitio...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Pr...

 India
3
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
4
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025