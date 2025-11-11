Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Bhutan Sparks Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan culminated in several significant developments, reflecting enhanced bilateral relations. The two-day trip saw the inauguration of critical infrastructure projects and the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering cooperation in energy, health, and economic sectors.

A key highlight was the launch of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a testament to the robust energy partnership between the two nations. Progress was made on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, highlighting the ongoing collaboration in the hydropower sector. Cultural ties were also strengthened with plans for a Bhutanese temple in Varanasi.

Further cementing ties, an immigration check post has been planned in Hatisar to facilitate cross-border movement, and a credit line of Rs 4000 crore was extended to support Bhutan's development. Three MoUs were exchanged, focusing on renewable energy, health, and mental health, promising to deepen collaborative efforts and benefit both nations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)