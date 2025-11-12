Trump Softens Stance on H-1B Visa Reforms, Cites Need for Specialized Talent

During a recent interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, US President Donald Trump appeared to relax his stance on H-1B visa reforms, recognizing the importance of importing foreign specialized talent to support the American workforce. Trump defended the role of skilled immigrant workers, suggesting that the US can't merely redirect long-term unemployed citizens into complex manufacturing and defense roles without extensive training.

The President emphasized the need to maintain the US's industrial and technological advantage, indicating that despite his support for increased wages for American workers, the nation still needs to attract top talent. Trump stated, "I agree, but you also have to bring this talent," when questioned about making H-1B visa reform a priority during his administration.

In September, Trump signed a proclamation instigating significant changes to the H-1B visa petition. The new rule mandates a $100,000 fee for any new H-1B visa applications, a substantial hike from the previous fee of around $1,500. The US State Department clarified that the fee applies only to new petitions or entries into the H-1B lottery post-September 21, leaving existing visa holders unaffected. The proclamation necessitates the fee for each new H-1B petition filed after the set deadline, including those for the 2026 lottery.

When challenged about the existing talent within the US, Trump countered, "No, you don't. There are certain skills you don't have," pointing out that it's unfeasible to employ long-term unemployed individuals in specialized industries without necessary training. Citing Georgia's struggles after removing skilled foreign workers, Trump highlighted instances where such expertise was vital, mentioning the complexities of manufacturing processes in the sector.

His comments mark a noticeable departure from his previous hardline approach to foreign worker visas, especially the H-1B program, which has been central to US immigration and employment debates.