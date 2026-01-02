Left Menu

Hotel Night Chaos: Manager Arrested for Assaulting Police

A hotel manager and two others were arrested for allegedly assaulting policemen during a New Year's Eve raid. The incident occurred when police asked the hotel to shut down loud music. Those arrested include Masi Alam, Pavnesh, and Raghav Kapoor, who faced charges including attempted murder and noise violations.

Authorities apprehended a hotel manager and two other men for allegedly assaulting policemen during a New Year's Eve operation. An officer reported the confrontation which arose when police instructed hotel management to cease the music playing beyond the allowed hours.

Baradari Police Station SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey stated that the three men, along with several unnamed others, faced charges including attempted murder and noise rule violations. The arrested individuals were identified as hotel manager Masi Alam, accountant Pavnesh, and Raghav Kapoor, a relative of the hotel's owner.

The police intervention came following complaints of loud music and alcohol service past 1 am at Sobti Continental Hotel. Despite initial compliance, a repeat complaint saw police confronting an intoxicated group who obstructed and attacked the officers. Swift arrests were made by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya's order.

