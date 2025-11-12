Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

In a significant diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in the scenic Niagara Region, coinciding with the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This third meeting of the year underscores a burgeoning bilateral relationship, as stated by Global Affairs Canada.

Minister Anand offered condolences for the recent Delhi blast victims and stressed Canada's solidarity with India. Discussions revolved around enhancing law enforcement collaboration and progress on the Canada-India joint road map, which aims to bolster cooperation in vital sectors such as energy, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Recognizing India's pivotal role as the fourth-largest global economy and a long-standing partner, Minister Anand reaffirmed Canada's appreciation for India's participation in the G7 discussions. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Canada's efforts in hosting the meeting, while both ministers pledged to continue implementing the Canada-India road map, aiming to strengthen their long-standing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)