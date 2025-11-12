Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, where they discussed the Canada-India road map to enhance cooperation in key areas like energy and trade. Both leaders expressed optimism to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap
EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in the scenic Niagara Region, coinciding with the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This third meeting of the year underscores a burgeoning bilateral relationship, as stated by Global Affairs Canada.

Minister Anand offered condolences for the recent Delhi blast victims and stressed Canada's solidarity with India. Discussions revolved around enhancing law enforcement collaboration and progress on the Canada-India joint road map, which aims to bolster cooperation in vital sectors such as energy, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Recognizing India's pivotal role as the fourth-largest global economy and a long-standing partner, Minister Anand reaffirmed Canada's appreciation for India's participation in the G7 discussions. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Canada's efforts in hosting the meeting, while both ministers pledged to continue implementing the Canada-India road map, aiming to strengthen their long-standing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India
2
Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

 India
3
Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

 India
4
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025