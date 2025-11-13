UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

In a significant step toward international advocacy, the exiled Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, has wrapped up a productive month-long tour of the United States. During the visit, he engaged with an array of policy institutions, think tanks, human rights organizations, and representatives of the Kashmiri diaspora.

The visit marks a critical development in UKPNP's mission to spotlight the political and human rights conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The leadership, as emphasized by spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, has maintained consistent outreach efforts with lawmakers, civil society, and human rights entities to champion a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

Ahead of their imminent travels to the United Kingdom, both Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan plan to host an international conference in collaboration with the British Parliament at the House of Commons. Scheduled for November 26, the event aims to unite members of the British legislative bodies, civil society, and human rights advocates to bolster diplomatic support and international solidarity for the Kashmiri cause.

