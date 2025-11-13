Left Menu

Historic Wildlife Collaboration: Botswana Transfers Cheetahs to India

In a significant wildlife conservation effort, Botswana handed over eight cheetahs to India during President Droupadi Murmu's visit. This initiative aims to restore cheetahs in India's Kuno National Park. The transfer highlights growing Indo-African ties in conservation, trade, and other sectors during Murmu's diplomatic mission.

Botswana hands over eight cheetahs to India at Mokolodi Nature Reserve during President Murmu's visit. (Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

In a historic move for wildlife conservation, Botswana officially transferred eight cheetahs to India at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve. This landmark event coincided with President Droupadi Murmu's state visit, underscoring a collaboration between the two nations to bolster cheetah populations in India.

Officials, including Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko, were present as the cheetahs, sourced from Ghanzi in the Kalahari desert, embarked on their journey. This transfer is pivotal for India's cheetah revival, with President Murmu emphasizing the species' return to their ancestral habitat, Kuno National Park.

Currently in quarantine in Botswana, the cheetahs will soon join India's conservation project, which welcomed its first group from Namibia in 2022. Murmu's visit, the first by an Indian president to Botswana, also highlighted expanded bilateral cooperation targeting several sectors such as trade, technology, and military collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

