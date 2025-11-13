Historic Wildlife Collaboration: Botswana Transfers Cheetahs to India

In a historic move for wildlife conservation, Botswana officially transferred eight cheetahs to India at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve. This landmark event coincided with President Droupadi Murmu's state visit, underscoring a collaboration between the two nations to bolster cheetah populations in India.

Officials, including Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko, were present as the cheetahs, sourced from Ghanzi in the Kalahari desert, embarked on their journey. This transfer is pivotal for India's cheetah revival, with President Murmu emphasizing the species' return to their ancestral habitat, Kuno National Park.

Currently in quarantine in Botswana, the cheetahs will soon join India's conservation project, which welcomed its first group from Namibia in 2022. Murmu's visit, the first by an Indian president to Botswana, also highlighted expanded bilateral cooperation targeting several sectors such as trade, technology, and military collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)