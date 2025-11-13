Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendment

In a dramatic turn of events, two Supreme Court judges resigned Thursday shortly after President Asif Ali Zardari enacted the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment, as reported by Dawn. The newly signed amendment promises to "streamline" governance with the formation of constitutional courts and a re-evaluation of military command.

Central to the amendment is the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), designed to oversee constitutional matters exclusively. Supreme Court Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah tendered their resignations just hours after the amendment became law. Their decision followed private appeals to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi for an urgent full court meeting to discuss the implications of the amendment.

One of the dissenting judges sharply criticized the amendment as a "grave assault on the Constitution of Pakistan," claiming it subverts judicial independence by placing the judiciary under executive influence. The judge expressed that continuing to serve would betray his oath to protect the institution of justice and allow the silent acceptance of what he termed a constitutional vulnerability.

