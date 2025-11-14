Left Menu

Israeli Hostage's Remains Returned via Red Cross

The remains of an Israeli hostage have been returned to Israel by the Red Cross. The coffin has crossed the border and is en route to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification. IDF representatives are aiding the deceased's family during this process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The remains of a deceased Israeli hostage were recently handed over to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) by the Red Cross. The coffin has successfully crossed the border into Israel and is on its way to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine, where the identification process will take place.

IDF representatives are providing support to the family of the deceased during this sensitive time. The cooperation with the Red Cross signifies a coordinated effort to ensure the dignified handling of the remains.

This development marks an important step in the process of closure for the affected family, as authorities work to confirm the identity of the deceased through forensic procedures.

