Impacts of U.S. Deportation Policy on Eswatini

Eswatini has received four additional deportees from the United States, raising the total number to at least 19. This is part of an agreement made last July between Eswatini and President Donald Trump's administration, which provides the African nation with $5.1 million.

Eswatini has accepted four more deportees from the United States, as confirmed by the country's government on Thursday. This development is part of President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration policies.

The small southern African country has received a total of at least 19 deportees as of now. These deportations have been occurring since last July.

Under the agreement with the Trump administration, Eswatini gains $5.1 million, marking a significant inflow of funds for the nation.

