Impacts of U.S. Deportation Policy on Eswatini
Eswatini has received four additional deportees from the United States, raising the total number to at least 19. This is part of an agreement made last July between Eswatini and President Donald Trump's administration, which provides the African nation with $5.1 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:50 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Eswatini has accepted four more deportees from the United States, as confirmed by the country's government on Thursday. This development is part of President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration policies.
The small southern African country has received a total of at least 19 deportees as of now. These deportations have been occurring since last July.
Under the agreement with the Trump administration, Eswatini gains $5.1 million, marking a significant inflow of funds for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Funds Future: The Nuclear Leap
Government Rectifies Misinterpretation Error with Reliance Jio Agreement
Acme Solar Expands Reach with Significant PPA Agreements
Strait of Hormuz Tensions: India and Iran Dispute Oil Transit Agreement
Opposition Alleges Misallocation of SC/ST Welfare Funds in Karnataka