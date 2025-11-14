Left Menu

UN Urges Afghanistan to Lift Gender Restrictions Amidst Rising Concerns

The United Nations has called for the removal of restrictions on Afghan women, highlighting their right to work, education, and freedom of movement. Afghan sisters Pakiza and Hediya express concerns about their education and future, amidst ongoing calls for support from women's rights activists.

14-11-2025
UN Urges Afghanistan to Lift Gender Restrictions Amidst Rising Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations has once again emphasized the critical need for Afghanistan to remove all restrictions on women. This call comes as a response to a report by the United Nations Development Programme, as reported by Tolo News.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, emphasized the restoration of women's rights to work, freedom of movement, and access to education as necessary components of ongoing humanitarian and reconstruction efforts. He underscored the importance of allowing girls to return to school.

In Afghanistan, sisters Pakiza and Hediya, like many other girls, face the uncertainty of their education and future. Pakiza, a ninth grader, hopes her writings inspire boys who can still attend school, demonstrating that girls can also contribute significantly, even under restrictions. Meanwhile, Hediya, a seventh grader, stressed the broader impact of uneducated women on families and the nation's progress.

Women's rights activist Tafsir Siyahpoush highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women, particularly those returning to the country, noting their prolonged exclusion from education and public life. Tolo News reported her emphasizing the critical need for support.

On the other hand, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan insists that education remains a domestic issue and advises foreign nations and organizations against interfering in its internal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

