Indian and French Air Forces Collaborate in 'Garuda 25' Air Exercise

The Indian Air Force participates in 'Garuda 25' at Mont-de-Marsan, France, with France’s Air and Space Force to enhance mutual learning and interoperability. This exercise features complex combat scenarios with a focus on air-to-air combat, air defense, and joint strikes, reinforcing a long-standing strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:40 IST
Indian Air Force participates in 8th edition of bilateral air exercise with French Air and Space Force (Photo/ Ministry of Defence) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively engaging with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) in the eighth edition of the 'Garuda 25' bilateral air exercise, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence. Scheduled from November 16 to 27, this significant event unfolds at Mont-de-Marsan in France.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, deploying Su-30MKI fighter jets. Essential logistics, including the movement of equipment and personnel, are supported by the C-17 Globemaster III for induction and de-induction, along with the IL-78 air-to-air refueling tankers aimed at enhancing range and endurance during the exercise.

The exercise envisages the IAF's Su-30MKI maneuvering alongside French multirole fighters in intricate air combat scenarios, focusing primarily on air-to-air combat, air defense, and joint strike operations. Additionally, 'Garuda 25' offers the two forces a platform for professional interaction, knowledge exchange, and the sharing of best practices, cementing the longstanding Indo-French strategic partnership.

