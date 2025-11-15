Indian and French Air Forces Collaborate in 'Garuda 25' Air Exercise

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively engaging with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) in the eighth edition of the 'Garuda 25' bilateral air exercise, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence. Scheduled from November 16 to 27, this significant event unfolds at Mont-de-Marsan in France.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, deploying Su-30MKI fighter jets. Essential logistics, including the movement of equipment and personnel, are supported by the C-17 Globemaster III for induction and de-induction, along with the IL-78 air-to-air refueling tankers aimed at enhancing range and endurance during the exercise.

The exercise envisages the IAF's Su-30MKI maneuvering alongside French multirole fighters in intricate air combat scenarios, focusing primarily on air-to-air combat, air defense, and joint strike operations. Additionally, 'Garuda 25' offers the two forces a platform for professional interaction, knowledge exchange, and the sharing of best practices, cementing the longstanding Indo-French strategic partnership.