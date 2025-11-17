Tragic Bus Accident in Saudi Arabia: Telangana Reacts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed profound shock following reports of a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that involved Indian pilgrims, including several from Hyderabad. The Telangana government has confirmed its active communication with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh as they await further details on the incident.

In an official reaction, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the need for coordination with embassy authorities, instructing officials in New Delhi to engage closely to gather information. The ill-fated bus was reportedly transporting Indian Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Madina when the accident occurred, raising concerns over the well-being of residents from Hyderabad.

Ramakrishna Rao, the Chief Secretary in Hyderabad, has directed Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, stationed in Delhi, to take immediate measures. This includes ascertaining the number of Telangana residents affected by the accident. A control room has been established at the Secretariat to oversee and address the situation swiftly.