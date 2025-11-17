Revolutionizing Oil and Gas with Remote 3D Printing

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): In a groundbreaking collaboration, Israeli company Assembrix has teamed up with partners in the US, Netherlands, and Norway to execute a secure global series of remote 3D printing operations, specifically targeting the oil and gas sector.

Collaborating with HP from the United States, Sparely in the Netherlands, and Korall Engineering in Norway, Assembrix successfully implemented an encrypted system that remotely manages the production of certified polymer spare parts. This was achieved using HP's acclaimed Multi Jet Fusion printing systems.

The initiative serves as a testament to how distributed manufacturing can efficiently deliver essential components closer to the operational site. This strategy not only slashes lead times but also bolsters the resilience of supply chains. Executives from the participating companies assert that this successful series demonstrates the feasibility and scalability of secure digital production within the energy sector.