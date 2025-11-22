PM Modi Advocates for Global Development Overhaul at Historic G20 Summit in Africa

In a call for transformative global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the necessity for rethinking current paradigms at the historic G20 Summit held for the first time on African soil. Addressing inclusive and sustainable economic growth, Modi highlighted the enduring issues of resource deprivation and environmental exploitation, notably impacting Africa.

In a bid to harness traditional knowledge worldwide, Modi introduced the concept of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20's stewardship. This repository aims to document and disseminate sustainable living practices anchored in cultural richness and ecological balance, with India's Indian Knowledge Systems providing foundational data.

Further advocating for Africa's development, Modi unveiled the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, which will create a network of a million certified trainers over a decade. This initiative is framed as a catalyst for spurring skill development among Africa's youth, supported collaboratively by G20 nations.

The Indian Prime Minister also proposed a strategic G20 Initiative targeting the drug-terror nexus, emphasizing a unified approach to impede drug trafficking, curtail illicit financial channels, and stifle terrorism funding. He seeks to align financial, governance, and security resources to address this global menace.

