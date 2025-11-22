Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates for Global Development Overhaul at Historic G20 Summit in Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the historic G20 Summit in Africa, called for a reevaluation of global development approaches. He proposed initiatives like a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, and measures to tackle the drug-terror nexus, aiming for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:24 IST
PM Modi Advocates for Global Development Overhaul at Historic G20 Summit in Africa
A view of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg (Photo: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a call for transformative global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the necessity for rethinking current paradigms at the historic G20 Summit held for the first time on African soil. Addressing inclusive and sustainable economic growth, Modi highlighted the enduring issues of resource deprivation and environmental exploitation, notably impacting Africa.

In a bid to harness traditional knowledge worldwide, Modi introduced the concept of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20's stewardship. This repository aims to document and disseminate sustainable living practices anchored in cultural richness and ecological balance, with India's Indian Knowledge Systems providing foundational data.

Further advocating for Africa's development, Modi unveiled the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, which will create a network of a million certified trainers over a decade. This initiative is framed as a catalyst for spurring skill development among Africa's youth, supported collaboratively by G20 nations.

The Indian Prime Minister also proposed a strategic G20 Initiative targeting the drug-terror nexus, emphasizing a unified approach to impede drug trafficking, curtail illicit financial channels, and stifle terrorism funding. He seeks to align financial, governance, and security resources to address this global menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
2
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
3
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
4
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025