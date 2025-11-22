Left Menu

India's 2023 G20 Presidency Resonates in South Africa's Leaders' Declaration

India's influence in shaping the Global South priorities in the G20 Leaders' Declaration in South Africa is evident, with strong emphasis on digital technology, women's empowerment, climate finance, and UN reforms. India's initiatives continue to resonate, showcasing its leadership as G20 faces global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:43 IST
G20 Summit in South Africa (Photo: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India has effectively ensured that the outcomes of its 2023 G20 Presidency endure in the Leaders' Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit in South Africa. This document not only amplifies the voice and priorities of the Global South but also aligns strongly with India's strategic interests.

The declaration takes a firm stance against terrorism, reflecting India's consistent position. It highlights the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). New Delhi's commitments to harness digital and emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, are reiterated, underscoring the need for safe and trustworthy AI development and use.

The document strongly advocates for women-led development, echoing one of the landmark outcomes of India's presidency. It urges greater empowerment for women and girls. The South African presidency's focus on disaster resilience builds on India's previous initiatives, reinforcing outcomes from the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group and recognizing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Food security sees reaffirmation through the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, a significant part of India's presidency. Traditional and complementary medicine's role in health systems is acknowledged, aligning with the New Delhi Declaration.

In climate finance, the declaration adopts bolder language, addressing the need for trillions in funds as developing countries require an estimated USD 5.8-5.9 trillion before 2030 for their NDCs. It backs sustainable lifestyles, promoting India's LiFE initiative. The call for reforming the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative is also evident.

The Leaders' Declaration strongly echoes the New Delhi Declaration across various themes, highlighting the lasting impact of India's 2023 presidency on the G20 agenda, reinforcing India's leadership in advocating for the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

