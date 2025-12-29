Harnessing Digital Technology for National Development: A Call to Young Graduates

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed graduates, urging them to leverage digital technology for the country's development while maintaining ethical standards. Speaking at the Pondicherry University convocation, he highlighted the transformative roles of AI, automation, and biotechnology in modern life.

Radhakrishnan emphasized the critical role of young graduates as ambassadors of societal growth, urging them to steer clear of drugs and manage their time effectively. He appealed for an inclusive approach to development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

The event also saw the participation of prominent figures, including Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Radhakrishnan paid homage to Tamil poet Bharathiar, emphasizing the importance of education as a universal right.

(With inputs from agencies.)