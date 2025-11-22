Left Menu

Nepal Expands Voter Roll Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal's Election Commission adds over 800,000 new voters to its electoral roll after extending registration, fueled by the integration of National ID data. The updates follow political changes with the dissolution of parliament and upcoming elections, with the total eligible voter count now standing at over 18 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:31 IST
People give their biometric information to register on the voters' list for the upcoming House of Representatives elections (Phoro/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission announced the addition of 8,37,094 new voters to the electoral roll, marking a significant update following extended registration. Out of these, 344,914 voters registered using full biometrics, while another 492,180 enlisted through National Identity Cards.

The integration of National ID data into the voter registration process boosted online applications, allowing citizens to register without physically visiting district offices. Prime Minister Sushila Karki applauded the completion of the updated voter list, highlighting the new inclusion of young voters. The number of eligible voters, aged 18 and above, now totals 18,168,023 as of November 2.

Initially planned to close on November 16, the voter registration period was extended to November 21 due to high demand and political urging. The updated voter roll is crucial for preparing for upcoming elections, ensuring comprehensive citizen participation in the electoral process.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim Prime Minister amidst significant political shifts, recommending the dissolution of parliament by President Ramchandra Paudel. Fresh elections are scheduled for March 2026, with the resumption of voter registration on September 26 following legal clearance.

Nepal's latest voter lists reveal a total of 18,148,654 registered voters as of mid-April, showing an increase in voter registration since the last count. Analysis shows growth in the eligible voter base, with men, women, and other categories making up the electorate for upcoming political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

