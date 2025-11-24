HRCP Alerts Pakistan on Democratic Erosion and Humanitarian Crises

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) concluded its 39th annual meeting with a profound warning regarding escalating threats to the nation's constitutional democracy, civic freedoms, and the safety of its most vulnerable communities. HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt cautioned that recent political and security decisions are eroding fundamental rights and damaging public trust in state institutions.

In its detailed statement, HRCP expressed deep concern over the 27th Constitutional Amendment, arguing it endangers judicial independence by expanding executive influence over crucial matters. This amendment, they said, compromises the balance of power, with a provision granting lifetime immunity to public officeholders, which centralizes power and threatens parliamentary supremacy. The Commission stressed the importance of empowered, elected local governments for deepening democracy.

HRCP condemned internet blackouts in Balochistan, impacting education and democratic engagement. They urged respect for basic freedoms and called for an end to enforced disappearances. The Commission also highlighted the plight of Afghan refugees, demanding an end to deportations and adherence to international protection standards. Concerns about custodial torture and threats to religious minorities were also underscored, with calls for stricter accountability. Meanwhile, human rights abuses related to child marriage and climate displacement were spotlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)