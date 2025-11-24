Ash Cloud Chaos: Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Sends Plumes Towards India

An ancient giant has stirred in Ethiopia, capturing the world's attention as the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reports that the eruption began at 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, sending a massive ash cloud eastward toward northern India.

The eruption has ceased, yet its residue—a large ash plume—continues its journey, compelling meteorological agencies to maintain vigilant surveillance. This dramatic resurgence, described by Al Arabiya, propelled ash across the Red Sea and into the skies over Oman and Yemen before heading towards South Asia.

As the ash cloud charts its course, airlines are on high alert, advising passengers on Middle Eastern routes to remain informed. SpiceJet highlighted the potential impacts on flights over the Arabian Peninsula, emphasizing that safety coordination with aviation authorities remains a priority. Akasa Air echoed these sentiments, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety while closely monitoring developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)