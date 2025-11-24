Left Menu

Ash Cloud Chaos: Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Sends Plumes Towards India

For the first time in almost 10,000 years, Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has erupted, causing a vast ash cloud to drift towards northern India. With meteorological agencies on alert, airlines are cautioning passengers about potential disruptions, particularly in the Middle East, as the cloud's trajectory continues to be monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:38 IST
Ash Cloud Chaos: Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Sends Plumes Towards India
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

An ancient giant has stirred in Ethiopia, capturing the world's attention as the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reports that the eruption began at 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, sending a massive ash cloud eastward toward northern India.

The eruption has ceased, yet its residue—a large ash plume—continues its journey, compelling meteorological agencies to maintain vigilant surveillance. This dramatic resurgence, described by Al Arabiya, propelled ash across the Red Sea and into the skies over Oman and Yemen before heading towards South Asia.

As the ash cloud charts its course, airlines are on high alert, advising passengers on Middle Eastern routes to remain informed. SpiceJet highlighted the potential impacts on flights over the Arabian Peninsula, emphasizing that safety coordination with aviation authorities remains a priority. Akasa Air echoed these sentiments, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety while closely monitoring developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
2
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global
3
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
4
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025