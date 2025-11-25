Reviving Ties: Canada-India Forge Ahead with Economic Partnership Talks
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand discussed the progressive steps taken by Ottawa and New Delhi to enhance bilateral ties. Following meetings at the G20 Summit, the two nations have agreed to resume comprehensive economic partnership negotiations, targeting USD 50 billion bilateral trade by 2030, after previous diplomatic tensions.
In a significant diplomatic development, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand highlighted the gradual yet steady progress in Canada-India relations. Speaking to CBC News' Power & Politics, Anand revealed details of the cooperative steps both nations have undertaken to reshape and stabilize their bilateral ties.
Anand emphasized the pivotal moments, including the leaders' engagement at the G20 Summit, where discussions around a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement gained traction. She noted that both countries aim to expand negotiations to cover multiple economic sectors swiftly.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the commitment towards a high-ambition economic partnership, with both countries aspiring to elevate bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. Amid improving relations, the focus has shifted towards sectors like AI, aerospace, and nuclear energy, indicating a robust future collaboration.
