Jaffar Express Targeted Again: A Series of Attacks on Pakistan's Railways

The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was subjected to yet another armed attack on Monday in the Bolan Pass. This marks the sixth incident on the Quetta-Sibi railway section in the past six weeks, as per reports from Dawn. The train, maintaining its regular schedule, came under fire near Aab-i-Gum.

Security personnel aboard the train, including members of the Railways Police, responded swiftly, prompting the attackers to retreat. Officials have confirmed the safety of all train passengers, and no damage was reported to the train's compartments. The Jaffar Express briefly halted, resuming its journey post-security clearance, with tightened security along the track.

This attack is part of a series of threats faced by the Jaffar Express in recent months. Similar incidents include bomb blasts and derailments, indicating a troubling pattern of targeting railway infrastructure in Balochistan. Authorities have been actively conducting operations to apprehend the culprits involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)