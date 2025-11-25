Left Menu

Jaffar Express Targeted Again: A Series of Attacks on Pakistan's Railways

The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express faced another armed assault in the Bolan Pass, marking the sixth such attack in recent weeks. Security forces returned fire, ensuring passenger safety with no reported casualties. This incident highlights a string of escalating attacks on Pakistan's railway infrastructure, particularly targeting the Jaffar Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:23 IST
Jaffar Express Targeted Again: A Series of Attacks on Pakistan's Railways
Jaffar Express (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was subjected to yet another armed attack on Monday in the Bolan Pass. This marks the sixth incident on the Quetta-Sibi railway section in the past six weeks, as per reports from Dawn. The train, maintaining its regular schedule, came under fire near Aab-i-Gum.

Security personnel aboard the train, including members of the Railways Police, responded swiftly, prompting the attackers to retreat. Officials have confirmed the safety of all train passengers, and no damage was reported to the train's compartments. The Jaffar Express briefly halted, resuming its journey post-security clearance, with tightened security along the track.

This attack is part of a series of threats faced by the Jaffar Express in recent months. Similar incidents include bomb blasts and derailments, indicating a troubling pattern of targeting railway infrastructure in Balochistan. Authorities have been actively conducting operations to apprehend the culprits involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India
2
CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

 India
4
Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025