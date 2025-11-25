Left Menu

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Flour Crisis: A Perfect Storm of Political and Economic Turmoil

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is in the throes of a severe flour crisis exacerbated by the federal-provincial tussle. Flour prices have skyrocketed, and most mills have halted operations. Local traders and citizens express frustration over the soaring costs and the government's inaction. The crisis highlights broader economic and political challenges faced by the region.

Updated: 25-11-2025 16:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is grappling with a severe flour shortage, as political tensions with the federal government disrupt essential supply chains. Local markets have recorded unprecedented price hikes, with flour mills facing closure threats. The wheat and flour supply halt from Punjab has exceeded three weeks, according to The Express Tribune.

Price escalations are stark: the cost of a 20-kilogram flour bag has risen from PKR 1,400 to PKR 2,900, while refined white flour prices have jumped from PKR 1,800 to PKR 3,200. Amid such alarming trends, the provincial government is accused of political preoccupation, failing to address the crisis.

Citizens like Rehan Afridi and Nabi Jan express outrage, citing drastic impacts on family budgets and urging government intervention. Industry experts warn that 90 percent of K-P's flour mills have ceased operations, as traders threaten strikes. The political impasse exacerbates economic woes, leaving K-P's citizens struggling for basic sustenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

