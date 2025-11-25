Janakpurdham Celebrates The Divine Union: Bibah Panchami Festival

The historic city of Janakpurdham in Nepal thrived with spiritual zeal as thousands of devotees celebrated the Bibah Panchami festival, commemorating the divine union of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. This annual event reenacts the mythical wedding, attracting participants from both Nepal and India.

The festival featured two grand processions, known as 'dolas,' which departed from the Ram Temple and Janaki Temple, carrying idols of Ram and Sita. Accompanied by sadhus and saints, and embraced by traditional music and hymns, the processions made their way through the city streets to the Barha Bigha Rangabhoomi ground, believed to be the site of the original marriage.

Upon reaching Barha Bigha, priests conducted the symbolic 'swayambar' ceremony, where Ram and Janaki exchanged garlands amidst Vedic rituals. A helicopter rain of flowers enhanced the festival's magnificence. Celebrations continued throughout the night, reflecting the enduring cultural and religious connections between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)