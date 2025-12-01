Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah Devastation: Over 300 Dead, India's Swift Aid Arrives

In a calamitous turn of events, Cyclone Ditwah has left a devastating mark on Sri Lanka, with more than 334 people confirmed dead and 370 still reported missing, according to the Daily Mirror citing the Disaster Management Centre. The cyclone's impact has hit Kandy district the hardest, recording 88 deaths and 150 missing, while Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale also reported significant casualties.

The cyclone has led to a widespread humanitarian crisis, submerging entire towns and washing away crucial infrastructure. Notably, river levels have surged to unprecedented heights, exacerbating the devastation. Responding to the emergency, tech company Starlink announced free internet connectivity in the hardest-hit regions until December 2025, assisting disaster management efforts.

In a swift move to support its neighboring country, India has initiated 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', aimed at providing relief and humanitarian assistance. The mission involves the Indian Air Force airlifting NDRF teams and critical supplies to Colombo, reinforcing India's commitment to helping Sri Lanka. The operation highlights the concerted effort to deliver timely assistance during this overwhelming period.