Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah Devastation: Over 300 Dead, India's Swift Aid Arrives

Cyclone Ditwah wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka, claiming over 334 lives, with 370 missing. Rising river levels and infrastructure collapse exacerbate the crisis. India's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' offers timely HADR support, while Starlink provides emergency connectivity. Kandy emerges as the hardest-hit district amidst the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah Devastation: Over 300 Dead, India's Swift Aid Arrives
Destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a calamitous turn of events, Cyclone Ditwah has left a devastating mark on Sri Lanka, with more than 334 people confirmed dead and 370 still reported missing, according to the Daily Mirror citing the Disaster Management Centre. The cyclone's impact has hit Kandy district the hardest, recording 88 deaths and 150 missing, while Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale also reported significant casualties.

The cyclone has led to a widespread humanitarian crisis, submerging entire towns and washing away crucial infrastructure. Notably, river levels have surged to unprecedented heights, exacerbating the devastation. Responding to the emergency, tech company Starlink announced free internet connectivity in the hardest-hit regions until December 2025, assisting disaster management efforts.

In a swift move to support its neighboring country, India has initiated 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', aimed at providing relief and humanitarian assistance. The mission involves the Indian Air Force airlifting NDRF teams and critical supplies to Colombo, reinforcing India's commitment to helping Sri Lanka. The operation highlights the concerted effort to deliver timely assistance during this overwhelming period.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

 India
2
Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
3
Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

 Global
4
Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025