Putin's Visit: A Testimony to India's Strategic Autonomy Amidst Shifting Geopolitics

Russian President Putin’s visit to India underscores a deep-rooted partnership amidst global political shifts. Former Ambassador Ajai Malhotra highlights India's independent foreign policy, emphasizing strategic autonomy and multi-alignment amid US policy changes. Defence cooperation remains pivotal, advocating for pragmatic, indigenised defence strategies while supporting diplomatic dialogue between global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:56 IST
Former Indian Ambassador to Russia Ajai Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India is a strong testament to the enduring Indo-Russian relationship, according to former Indian Ambassador to Russia, Ajai Malhotra. His remarks point to the importance of this visit as a reflection of India's strategic autonomy in navigating the complex waters of global politics.

Malhotra, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, highlighted that this visit presents a clear signal of India's independent foreign policy. He emphasized that India's decisions are driven by its national interests, free from external influences. The nation's foreign policy, now underpinned by strategic autonomy and multi-alignment, seeks engagement based on mutual interests, not bloc politics, at a time of geopolitical shifts and US policy changes.

Additionally, robust defence collaboration has long been a cornerstone of India-Russia ties, with over sixty years of cooperation in designing, researching, and producing sophisticated defence systems. Malhotra stressed the importance of domestic manufacturing and technology absorption, cautioning against over-reliance on imports. As global political dynamics evolve, Malhotra also urged for continued dialogue and diplomacy, maintaining that peaceful resolutions are in India's best interest, especially with key partners like the USA and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

