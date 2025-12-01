Putin's Visit: A Testimony to India's Strategic Autonomy Amidst Shifting Geopolitics

Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India is a strong testament to the enduring Indo-Russian relationship, according to former Indian Ambassador to Russia, Ajai Malhotra. His remarks point to the importance of this visit as a reflection of India's strategic autonomy in navigating the complex waters of global politics.

Malhotra, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, highlighted that this visit presents a clear signal of India's independent foreign policy. He emphasized that India's decisions are driven by its national interests, free from external influences. The nation's foreign policy, now underpinned by strategic autonomy and multi-alignment, seeks engagement based on mutual interests, not bloc politics, at a time of geopolitical shifts and US policy changes.

Additionally, robust defence collaboration has long been a cornerstone of India-Russia ties, with over sixty years of cooperation in designing, researching, and producing sophisticated defence systems. Malhotra stressed the importance of domestic manufacturing and technology absorption, cautioning against over-reliance on imports. As global political dynamics evolve, Malhotra also urged for continued dialogue and diplomacy, maintaining that peaceful resolutions are in India's best interest, especially with key partners like the USA and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)