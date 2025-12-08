Left Menu

Japan Rebuts China's Radar Lock Accusations Amid Rising Tensions

Japan denies China's allegations of interference by its Self-Defence Forces, calling them "baseless." This comes amid escalating tensions following Japan's Prime Minister's comments on Taiwan. Japan emphasized the importance of communication as Chinese aircraft reportedly locked radars on Japanese fighters during operations, prompting fears of an unintended clash.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara (Photo/X@kihara_minoru). Image Credit: ANI
Japan has dismissed China's allegations that its Self-Defence Forces interfered with Chinese military operations, leading to radar targeting of Japanese aircraft. The accusation, deemed "baseless" by Tokyo, comes amid rising tensions after Japan's Prime Minister commented on a potential Taiwan conflict, according to Kyodo News.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara emphasized the need for clear communication between the defence authorities of both nations. This development follows claims of radar locking by Chinese J-15 fighters on Japanese ASDF jets during military exercises near Okinawa, as reported by Japan's Defence Ministry.

Amid concerns of an unintended clash, China accused Japan of disrupting its training activities. Japan views the radar incident as a serious escalation, with LDP officials condemning the use of radar targeting and urging for closer US cooperation to address regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

