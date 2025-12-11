Left Menu

Renewed US-Pakistan Ties Strain India-US Partnership Over Security Concerns

Dhruva Jaishankar highlights US-Pakistan military engagement as a key challenge in India-US relations. The US invests heavily in Pakistan's mining sector while attempting to balance ties with India amid trade and security tensions. Trump administration's focus on deals sparks criticism, as both nations navigate complex diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:12 IST
Renewed US-Pakistan Ties Strain India-US Partnership Over Security Concerns
Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, Dhruva Jaishankar (Image Source: House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, Dhruva Jaishankar, has raised concerns about renewed US engagement with Pakistan's military leadership, declaring it a significant challenge in India-US relations. His comments were made during a hearing by the US House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'

Jaishankar pointed out that Washington's approach, which involves engaging with both India and Pakistan while minimizing involvement in their disputes, is tested by the recent US investment move in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The US Export-Import Bank has approved a substantial $1.25 billion financing for the Reko Diq mining project, a decision endorsed by the US Embassy's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Natalie A. Baker, who emphasized the project's economic benefits for both nations.

This financial commitment follows the Trump administration's pattern of integrating commercial deals into its diplomatic strategies. Simultaneously, the US-Pakistan military relationship adds complexity to US-India relations, amid historical tension and security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025