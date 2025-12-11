Renewed US-Pakistan Ties Strain India-US Partnership Over Security Concerns

The Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, Dhruva Jaishankar, has raised concerns about renewed US engagement with Pakistan's military leadership, declaring it a significant challenge in India-US relations. His comments were made during a hearing by the US House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'

Jaishankar pointed out that Washington's approach, which involves engaging with both India and Pakistan while minimizing involvement in their disputes, is tested by the recent US investment move in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The US Export-Import Bank has approved a substantial $1.25 billion financing for the Reko Diq mining project, a decision endorsed by the US Embassy's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Natalie A. Baker, who emphasized the project's economic benefits for both nations.

This financial commitment follows the Trump administration's pattern of integrating commercial deals into its diplomatic strategies. Simultaneously, the US-Pakistan military relationship adds complexity to US-India relations, amid historical tension and security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)