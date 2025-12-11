Left Menu

Trump Introduces 'Gold Card' Visa: A New Era in U.S. Immigration

President Donald Trump announced the Trump Gold Card, an immigration initiative offering enhanced benefits compared to a green card. This program aims to fast-track visas for certain individuals willing to pay a significant fee, potentially generating substantial revenue for the U.S. Treasury.

Updated: 11-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:17 IST
Trump Golden Card on display at Oval Office (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the Trump Gold Card on Wednesday, a new immigration policy intended to offer more privileges than the traditional green card. Speaking at a roundtable event, Trump highlighted that the initiative will expedite visa processes for select immigrants through a significant financial contribution.

"It's very exciting for both myself and the country," said President Trump, declaring that the program had officially launched. He explained that the funds generated from the gold card will directly benefit the U.S. government. Emphasizing its advantages over a green card, Trump noted that companies can now more easily retain skilled graduates from foreign countries, enhancing U.S. talent pools.

The initiative, which underwent discussions in February and was formally directed via an executive order in September, allows individuals to pay $1 million to expedite their visas. Alternatively, companies can sponsor foreign workers for $2 million. The plan is poised to bring in billions for the U.S., presenting a new pathway to citizenship with premium advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

