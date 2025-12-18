PM Modi Honored with Order of Oman on Historic Visit Boosting India-Oman Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's most prestigious civilian accolade, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his two-nation tour. Previously, Modi was awarded Ethiopia's highest civilian honor, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.

This visit to Oman marks his stop on the third leg of a three-nation trip that began in Jordan and continued to Ethiopia. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of India-Oman's diplomatic ties. Modi's engagement in Muscat included addressing the India-Oman Business Forum, where he celebrated the historic trade connections between the two nations and explored future economic partnerships.

Modi encouraged leveraging the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership to unlock new trade and investment potentials. He iterated India's ambition to become one of the top three global economies, driven by reforms and investor confidence, while urging Omani businesses to explore opportunities in emerging sectors such as green energy and AI.

He also introduced initiatives like the India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub to foster innovation and economic collaboration. Furthermore, Modi engaged with the Indian community in Oman, reinforcing the importance of cultural diversity and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)