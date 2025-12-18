Left Menu

PM Modi Honored with Order of Oman on Historic Visit Boosting India-Oman Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Oman's highest civilian award during his visit marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. He addressed the India-Oman Business Forum, highlighting trade opportunities and strategic partnerships, and engaged with the Indian community in Muscat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:07 IST
PM Modi Honored with Order of Oman on Historic Visit Boosting India-Oman Ties
PM Modi was honoured with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's most prestigious civilian accolade, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his two-nation tour. Previously, Modi was awarded Ethiopia's highest civilian honor, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.

This visit to Oman marks his stop on the third leg of a three-nation trip that began in Jordan and continued to Ethiopia. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of India-Oman's diplomatic ties. Modi's engagement in Muscat included addressing the India-Oman Business Forum, where he celebrated the historic trade connections between the two nations and explored future economic partnerships.

Modi encouraged leveraging the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership to unlock new trade and investment potentials. He iterated India's ambition to become one of the top three global economies, driven by reforms and investor confidence, while urging Omani businesses to explore opportunities in emerging sectors such as green energy and AI.

He also introduced initiatives like the India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub to foster innovation and economic collaboration. Furthermore, Modi engaged with the Indian community in Oman, reinforcing the importance of cultural diversity and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025